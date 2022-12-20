Governance process obliterated, replaced overnight with 'State Capture' – CDG-GH

The Caucus For Democratic Governance Ghana (CDG-GH) has decided to join the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to help the party return to power in the 2024 general elections.

Read the full statement below:

CAUCUS FOR DEMOCRATIC GOVERNANCE GHANA (CDG-GH)

PRESS RELEASE

21st December 2022

THE NDC-UMBRELLA HAS WON

Cross Road

The Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana, (CDG-GH) is of the opinion that our Party NDC stands at a cross road, seeking to establish its socio-political identity and to chart a sustainable path for socioeconomic development and social progress. In spite of calculated efforts, our country is still languishing under euro-centric intimidations and internal mismanagement and corruption. The governance process has been obliterated and replaced overnight with “State Capture” where family, friends, relative and party stalwarts coagulate to rule and suppress the masses. It is for this reason that the Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana, (CDG-GH) joins all members of NDC in celebrating the success of its Congress.

Congratulations.

We congratulate the NDC for a successful Congress. Congratulations also go to the delegates and the contestants : those who won and those who lost. For those who won, we wish you a successful four year term in office. For those who lost better luck next time. We would like to appreciate Dr Ofosu Ampofo, for his contributions as Chairman and for keeping the Party together, during the last four years. The joy of it all is : we are all NDC members and there is a place under the umbrella for all.

Internal Struggle

We congratulate the delegates for their discerning spirits and wisdom. They have made NDC proud. Special congratulations go to elected Chairman Asiedu Nketiah and his team of elected National Executives. The internal struggle has laid bare, the direction the Party must follow. The circumstances of our time demands that the elected leaders should fit the demands of the day.

Demands of the day

Current macroeconomic figures are adding up to damaging levels. The recent high rocketing fuel prices, coupled with the fast depreciating cedi and the high food prices, are factors aggravating the already unbearable hardship of the people.

General inflation is about 40% ; and food inflation is 122%. The prices of fuel has risen by 600% within two months. A gallon of fuel a month ago was selling at 23 ghc/l; and a full tank V8 cost almost 3,000 ghc. Imagine how much money is spent on the fleet of V8 of appointees per day? Why will the President not reduce the number of appointees? It is a paradox that the outcry of suffering Ghanaians, does not impress the insensitive President.

He still travels on extra luxury planes costing 400,000 dollars an hour, while poverty swallows the people. Over the years we have lost millions of dollar, which could have been used in creating jobs. Meanwhile increment in pay remains 4% and the jobless and unemployment rate is now 30%. 13 million people are jobless and unemployed. Plethora of Companies sadly, are folding up and small entrepreneurs are struggling to break even. The cedi a month ago was the fastest depreciating currency in the world and Ghana has the highest inflation in Africa.

We therefore need leaders who are ready to kick out oppression and tyrant and free the suffering masses; eight of whom were killed during 2022 election.

Conclusion

The executive led by Asiedu Nketiah is a reflection of work and happiness as propagated by Dr Nkrumah. They seek the social wellbeing of the people, and epitomize the policy of “Do Or Die”. The NDC is a left-centre–left Party which sees Ghana as non-aligned. This has implications on our foreign Policies on Africa, America and Russia which have been messed up and disorganized by Akufo Addo and his myriad of dysfunctional extreme right policies. This will be corrected by JM with the help of this team. We are convinced, that at the end of it all, Dr Nkrumah, JJ Rawlings and Atta Mills will regain their smiles.

Dr E.K.Hayford

Executive Director, CDG-Gh

0277606338