I've not endorsed any medication; disregard such adverts – Lawrence Tetteh

The Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has called on the public to disregard advertisements and individuals using his name to promote medical products on social media.

“My attention has been drawn to some adverts and persons using my name to advertise medicine.

“It is fake and not right; I have not endorsed any medication,” Rev. Dr Tetteh said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Accra.

Such irresponsible activities, he said, were tarnishing his hard-earned reputation, adding that, such persons must desist from the practice as he did not practice any form of medicine.

Rev. Dr Tetteh said as a preacher of the Gospel, he believed in the healing power of God, and had not endorsed and advertised any medical products.

He said as much as he respected pharmacists and traditional medicine producers, he had no moral or legal rights to recommend or administer medicine to the public.

Rev. Dr Tetteh, also an International Evangelist, cautioned the public to be vigilant of online fraudsters “who feign their identities and extort money from unsuspecting social media users”.

“It is not my ministry, disregard and report such persons.”

As a step in dealing with the development, he said, he had already made a report to the security agencies and the Cybersecurity Authority to monitor the activities of such persons who defrauded others and engaged in identity theft.

He cautioned that: “Let's be smart, not gullible. Don't allow yourselves to be used by such persons whose aim is to destroy other people's reputation built over the years.”

GNA