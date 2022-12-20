Fire Officers save Salaga Gov’t Hospital from disaster

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has saved the new Salaga Government Hospital in the Savannah Region from what could have been a major disaster.

The under construction health facility was nearly razed down following fire which sparked at the new facility.

However, the officers averted the situation from escalating.

Information shared in the Facebook page by GNFS sighted by DGN Online stated that the Salaga Fire Command received a distress call at 12:27 pm Monday December 19, 2022 reporting a fire incident at the site.

Upon arrival at the incident scene at 12: 31pm, the Officer In-Charge observed that fire had engulfed a wooden structure which houses the building materials on site and was fast spreading to the bushy surroundings towards the under-construction hospital building.

Fire officers were tactically and strategically detailed to use a lengthy hose to fight the fire through cooling.

This brought the fire under control at 14: 30 pm and was finally extinguished at 14:50pm.

-DGN online