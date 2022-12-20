We will fight every attempt to increase fees – USAG warns gov’t

University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) has called on government to come clear on whether or not it wants to “wean off” its “responsibilities to public universities across the country fully.”

This comes on the back of indications of an increase in the fees of public universities for the new academic year.

At a press conference, USAG asserted that “astronomical hikes in school fees of public universities in the country will make access to education become increasingly difficult.”

It noted that it is about three weeks to the reopening of schools, yet university students are unable to tell their “designated and approved fees for the 2022/2023 academic year.”

According to USAG, “checks from GTEC and parliament indicate that there has been a 15% maximum increase" in fees across the board, as approved by parliament, from the previous academic year.

“Every attempt to increase this will be strongly resisted by our students. This has begun with our students strongly expressing their displeasure over the past week on the various social media platforms.”

It continued: “Some public universities like KNUST, UCC and the University of Ghana among others have gone ahead to release provisional school fees for the 2022/23 academic year with very high percentage increments.”

USAG bemoaned the short notice of the increase in fees, taking into cognisance “how difficult it will be for most” of its students to continue their education.

It further continued: “The 2023 budget that has been approved by parliament only seeks to worsen our plights in the areas of education, scholarships and subventions to our universities.”

It reiterated its “position on the 2023 budget as an association and that is, it holds no future for the university student in Ghana.”

