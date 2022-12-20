Gov't meets organised labour to address concerns

Government officials are meeting Organised Labour over the intention by the latter to embark on an indefinite strike.

Organised Labour on Monday, December 19 declared its intention to proceed on strike as a result of government’s inability to exclude members’ pension funds from the recently launched Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Organised Labour gave government a 7-day ultimatum and after its expiry set Tuesday, December 27 as a day to proceed on the indefinite strike.

To avert this major industrial action, government officials led by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations as well as the Minister of Finance are meeting the leadership of Organised Labour on Tuesday, December 20.

Negotiations on the base pay are also expected to come on board for consideration during the meeting.

Already, Organised Labour has reviewed its demand from 60 percent to 58 percent.

Government has tabled an 18 percent increase.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) will also be in attendance.

If negotiations are not conclusive, about 644,000 workers will lay down their tools from Tuesday, December 27.

