Congratulatory message on occasion of Qatar’s National Day

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) is pleased to express its most sincere congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Government and people of Qatar on the occasion of commemorating Qatar’s National Day, which is also known as Founder’s Day.

This year’s auspicious occasion especially, has significance for Qatar and the world as it coincided with the finals in the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament, won by Argentina. Taking this opportunity, our Organisation would also like to extend its hearty congratulations on Qatar’s successful hosting of the World Cup Football tournament. In that international event, Qatar demonstrated the value of sports and raised the flag of Arab friendship and solidarity with humankind. It is indeed a significant milestone on sport unity.

The world has witnessed, with admiration, the remarkable progress and all-round sustainable development accomplished by the wise and role-model leadership of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Qatar National Day is also known as Founder’s Day; it is celebrated annually on December 18. It is a celebration to commemorate the rise of Sheikh Jassem as the father and founder of Qatar. It is a day for the people of Qatar to celebrate the rebirth of their country. Qatar National Day celebrates such history and those who have worked hard towards making it what it is now.

The Qatar National Day was established by the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on June 21, 2007, to commemorate Qatar’s 1878 unification led by Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, who created the map that is today, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar. This historic event holds a high significance for the Qatar people and reminds them of their unity and core values: loyalty, solidarity, and pride.

Initially, this event was celebrated on September 3, which coincides with Qatar gaining independence in 1971, but it was later moved to be celebrated on December 18. The unification being commemorated entails many battles for survival and independence. Qatar was formerly dependent on the Bahraini Al Khalifas on the eastern seaboard of the Qatari peninsula, but hatred brewed and rebels rose against the Khalifas, who sent their naval forces to destroy the rebels in Al Wakrah in 1867, contravening the General Maritime Treaty of 1820. The British then responded diplomatically by reprimanding Bahrain and negotiating with Qatar.

In 1916, Qatar became a protectorate under British rule, and obtained independence on September 3rd, 1971.

On this solemn and historic date, we convey a Fraternal Greeting and our best wishes for continued peace, stability and prosperity for the good people of Qatar.

We wish the Emir, H. H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, good health, well-being and greater success in his noble tasks and the Government of Qatar continued progress and prosperity.

Viva Qatar!

By:

Madam Hawa Adama Maseray

Chief Executive Director

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation

(STBHF)