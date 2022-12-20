Goodwill Message To The Emir Of Qatar On Successful Completion Of The Qatar World Cup 2022 Tournament

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) wishes to express appreciation and gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, for an extremely well organized, well prepared and strategically planned world Football tournament, which dubbed also as “Qatar 2022 World Cup”. It was a successful hosting and we commend the Government and people of Qatar for rising above the challenges in hosting the major world’s sporting event.

First to be hosted in the Middle-east, the success of Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament has redefined the position of the Middle-east at the international level. We appreciate the Government and entire people of Qatar and all volunteers for staging such an exciting and successful world competition. They all worked so hard to organize the tournament in grand style, which culminated into being a wonderful and memorable event.

First of its kind in the history of the world football competition, the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament was, overall, a gigantic success and messages have been pouring into our emails, media forums and telephone calls from many people around the world expressing their happiness with the way that the whole tournament started and ended flawlessly. It was not a mistake and the world is proud that Qatar has written its name in the golden books of world record, for making football the most powerful sport event on earth.

Furthermore, we appreciate the solidarity demonstrated by Arab leaders and their congratulatory messages to their counterpart, the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. They all demonstrated the Arab culture of peace, unity, friendship, solidarity and love to all other races.

As we celebrate this historic success, we express once again our appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for elevating the pride of the World Football.

Long live Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani!

Long live Qatar!!

God Bless Qatar!

Sender:

Madam Hawa Adama Maseray

Chief Executive Director

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation

(STBHF)