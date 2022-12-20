For immediate release

WESTERN NORTH NDC

19TH DECEMBER, 2022

NDC WESTERN NORTH REGION CONGRATULATES NEWLY ELECTED

NATIONAL EXECUTIVES

The entire leadership of the National Democratic Congress, Western North Region, led by the Regional Chairman; Mr. Michael Aidoo, wishes to congratulate the National Chairman; Hon.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia and all other newly elected National Executive Members of our great NDC Party, in the instance of their respective victories at the just ended 10th National Delegates Congress, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, 17th December, 2022.

We want to isolate for a special congratulations to our illustrious son; Mr. Abanga Yakubu

Alhassan for his trail brazing contest and eventual winning of one of the National Vice Chairmanship positions. We also commend the boldness and efforts of Thomas Ayisi Kumah and Obed Opinta for contesting for the NEC Member and Deputy National Youth Organiser positions respectively. We wish them and all others who could not win in their contests, better luck next time.

The sterling performance of the National Organizing Planning Committee, led by Hon. Alex Segbefia deserves a special commendation for their top-notch planning and the execution of the 10th National Congress that culminated into the peaceful and credible elections of our National Executives.

The Western North Region can promise the newly elected National Officers of our unalloyed support and co-operation in all spheres of party life. The Region is in no doubt of the calibre of party members that were elected to constitute the current National Executive Committee and trusts they will surely lead the party from the front, work as a team to navigate the anticipated tough route to a resounding electioneering victory for the NDC in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

It is obvious from the mood and remarks from the ordinary Ghanaian before and after the National Congress, it can be said without any equivocation that we have the goodwill of Ghanaians and they look forward to the NDC to rescue them from this nepotistic, corrupt, insensitive and clueless NPP Government. This we must do without fail.

We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year in advance.

Thank You!

----SIGNED---

MR. MICHAEL AIDOO [BIG AIDOO]

[WESTERN NORTH REGIOINAL CHAIRMAN]