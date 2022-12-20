Bono Region congratulates Bishop Kwasi Gyamfi

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, has, on behalf of the chiefs and people of the region, congratulated the Catholic Bishop of Sunyani, Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi for his recent election as the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

“On behalf of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, I once again congratulate you, Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi for this new position God have given to you and I trust that you will use your many gifts with generosity and faithfulness to serve God and to lead Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference and beyond”, the minister said when she paid a courtesy call on Most Rev Gyamfi at his office in Sunyani.

The minister further assured Bishop Gyamfi of the Regional Co-ordinating Council’s continuing support to ensure that he leaves a mark in his new role; saying, “as we strive towards a common goal of promoting human dignity and peace in our region and the country as a whole, I for my part, will ensure that you receive the necessary cooperation from my office and the entire region."

Rich experiences

The Bono Regional Minister said she was confident that with Bishop’s rich professional and pastoral background and experiences will carry him through in the discharge of his duties and rise to the occasion.

Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi thanked the minister and the Regional Co-ordinating Council for the support and prayers and assured them that he will work hard to bring glory to the church and the region.

Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi was elected as the new President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference few weeks ago at their Annual Plenary Assembly held at Donkorkrom Vicariate in the Eastern Region.

He replaces Most Reverend Philip Naameh, who served two consecutive terms of three years each as the Conference’s episcopal head.

The Catholic Bishop of Ho, Most Rev Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, was also elected as the new Vice President.

He also takes over from Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle of the Cape Coast Archdiocese.