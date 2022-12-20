It’s irresponsible, abusive for drivers to flout directive to reduce lorry fares – Drivers Alliance of Ghana

Drivers Alliance of Ghana has described as unacceptable, the attitude of some drivers to maintain the old transport fares despite the reduction in fuel prices.

The implementation of the 15 per cent reduction in transport fares following the fall in fuel prices at the pumps was expected to begin on, Monday, 19 December 2022, across the country.

However, some drivers are yet to implement the reduction in fares.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 20 December 2022, the Drivers Alliance said: “Any union or group of drivers behind this barbaric act does not have any legal capacity to do so, hence, all drivers and passengers must resist any attempt by any person or group to maintain old transport fares.”

It entreated “all transport operators to take the recent reduction in petroleum prices into consideration and reduce transport fares to that effect,” adding “It is very unacceptable to hear that since we witnessed this reduction in fuel prices some drivers are still charging the old fares.”

According to the Alliance, it finds “it abusive and irresponsible on the part of drivers and vehicle owners to still keep duping and cheating passengers.”

It also urged “traders and individuals in the commerce market to reduce prices of their products to reflect the current prices of goods and services.”

Source: classfmonline.com