Gov’t committed to meeting human resource needs of Prisons Service - Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was a Review Officer at the Graduation Parade for Cadet Course Intake 30 of the Ghana Prisons Service at the Prisons Training School in Accra, on Monday, December 19.

Delivering an address at the event, the Vice President assured that government is committed to meeting the human resource needs of the Prisons Service.

According to him, government will continue to make tools, logistics, and all other essentials needed available to make the work of officers and the service easier.

“I assured that Government will continue to meet not only the human resource needs of the Services, but will also strive to provide the tools, logistics and other essentials required to ensure peak performance,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said during the event.

In all, 203 officers graduated on Monday as part of intake 30 of the Ghana Prison Service.

The officers are the last cohort of six batches, for a total of 2,000 personnel, recruited into the Prisons Service as part of measures by Government to boost the capacity of the Service to deliver on its mandate.

Since 2017 when the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed officer, the other security agencies have seen a similar boost in numbers.