Forestry Commission hold awards ceremony for staff in Tamale

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission (FC) John Allotey has revealed that plans were far advanced for the commission to establish more zoos in the country to help boost the tourism sector.

According to the CEO, three zoos, one each, would be established in Tamale, Koforidua and Takoradi as part of efforts by the commission to make Ghana a more attractive tourist destination and also to boast revenue generation.

He noted that the Koforidua and Tamale sites have been identified with the necessary designs being worked on waiting for approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Dr Joh Allote made the revelation when he addressed staff and stakeholders of the forestry commission last Friday in Tamale at the 10th Annual Chief Executive's End of Year Briefing & Staff Recognition Awards Ceremony.

The awarded event was organised to serve as motivation for all the staff of the commission and stakeholders working in the sector.

Award ceremony was attended by many stakeholders including the Deputy Minister in charge of Lands and Forestry at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources ( MLNR), Benito Owusu Bio; Board Chairman for the Commission Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II; Chief Executive, Mr John Allotey; Representative of Yaa Naa, Naa Bakpem, Kar Naa Abdulai Natogmah; Prof. Seidu Alhassan, University of Development Studies (UDS), Board members, Executive Management Team and staff.

Mr Allotey noted that there were issues of unresolved land matters with the site for the Takoradi zoo, causing delayed in the start of work, but assured that soon those issues would be resolved for work to begin. He added that there were construction works ongoing at Accra and Kumasi Zoos too to upgrade them to meet international standards.

“The Commission has tasked the Management to refurbish Accra and Kumasi Zoos and I am happy to announce that the Commission is also working hard to establish three additional zoos in Koforidua, Takoradi and Tamale,” Mr Allotey said.

He called on private developers to partner with the Commission to establish more such facilities across all 16 regions in the country.

The Chief Executive commended the staff of the Commission for their commitment to work and the greater things achieved during the year under review.

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio in his speech, said the Green Ghana Project which was launched two years ago has come to stay and the Forestry Commission has worked hard to ensure its sustainability and protection of the trees planted.

He also said the Ministry was working hard to get a Wildlife Resource Management Bill passed by Parliament, adding that the Ministry was also working to institute award schemes for regions that would perform well in curbing illegal mining and logging.

“I want to entreat all district and regional managers to work harder, the ministry will soon institute an award scheme for the best regions and districts that will score zero ‘galamsey’ and illegal logging in their areas,” he stated.

Madam Stella Sankah, Human Resource Manager for Wildlife Division, delivering the welcome speech on behalf of Mrs Anne Brown, Director HR, mentioned that the CE's End of Year Award scheme was to serve as a source of motivation for all staff of the Commission, and admonished the staff to be punctual at work especially when the 2023 year sets in.

On his part, the Chairman of the Forestry Commission Board, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, encouraged all staff of the Commission to work hard so they can receive an award during their service in the Commission.

He also asked the awardees to be mentors to other colleagues to increase productivity in the sector.