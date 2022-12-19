NDC Holland Chapter congratulates new national executives

On December 17, 2022, our Party, the National Democratic Convention, convened for a convention to elect our new National Executives. Undoubtedly, the 10th National Delegates Congress was a well-deserved election and we are very proud to be part of the NDC fraternity. The 10th National Delegates Congress of the NDC 2022 was comparatively the largest and most successful National Delegates Conference held in Ghana since the Fourth Republic. The Congress was held at Accra Sports where over 9,200 delegates from 276 constituencies, 16 Regional Executives, National Officers, 137 sitting Members of Parliament and the Council of Elders gathered to elect a new National Executive for the next four years.
The National Democratic Congress has a long history of not belonging to neither Nkrumahist nor United Party tradition. The National Democratic Congress has been around for 30 years, since our Fourth Republic. For the 10th time in our history, candidates have gathered, deliberated, debated and been elected to offices. For our newly elected National Executive Officers, you are now part of the history in making. Congratulations! The faces here change, but a party of sober thinking, a voice for the Ghanaian people and a guarantor of democracy does not change. In the National Democratic Congress, we are activists. "The activist is not the man who says the river is dirty. The activist is the man who cleans the river," said by US politician Ross Perot. The people of Ghana, especially the youth, have lost faith in their own country; they have lost hope in the New Patriotic Party led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Their hope is the National Democratic Congress led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in December 2024. With these faces, the NDC has the opportunity to wrest power from the NPP.
Let me emphasize here that while it was an internal party election, your victories were not achieved by a sudden flight or on a silver platter, but you fought hard and won your positions without question. We at NDC Holland Chapter believe you deserve credit for taking on the hard work and traveling the country to deliver your good messages to the delegates. It was months of hard work that culminated on December 17, 2022, when more than 9,200 delegates exercised their right to vote and elected 26 of the 62 candidates running for the various offices in the National Executive. Today we are pleased to congratulate our Officers who were elected to office by the delegates for these four years.
Our delegates have spoken, and they have given you the mandate to do the work they want. This confidence is a source of energy and determination for you to continue to work for the good of the NDC, in our struggle to restore the good governance to which the voters were deceived into voting us out. May you inspire people to significant achievements that will contribute to the prosperity and solidarity of our party and promote the rich culture of Ghana. The NDC Holland Chapter and other NDC Chapters in the Diaspora congratulate you on your undoubtedly well-deserved election. We appreciate your hard work and dedication in serving your party.
The outcome of the newly-elected National Executives have been confirmed by the Officials of Electoral Commission after over 20 hours of speeches, voting, collating and declaring. The final lists of our National Executives are as followings:
National Chairman
Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia
Vice Chairmen
Mr. Awudu Sofo Azourka – 1st Vice Chair
Dr. Sherry Ayittey – 2nd Vice Chair
Mr. Yakubu Abanga Alhassan – 3rd Vice Chair
General Secretary
Mr. Frank Fifi Fiavi Kwetey
Deputy General Secretary
Ms. Barbara Serwaa Asamoah
Mr. Gbande Foyo Mustapha
National Organiser
Mr. Joseph Yammin
Deputy National Organisers
Mr. Kobby Barlon
Mr. Elikem Kotoko
National Communications Officer
Mr. Sammy Gyamfi – Unopposed
Deputy National Communications Officers
Mr. Malik Basintale
Mr. Godwin Ako Gunn
National Zongo Caucus Coordinator
Mr. Mamah Cole Younger
NEC Members
Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor
Ms. Araba Tagoe
Ms. Cecilia Asaga
Ms. Victoria Kuma-Mintah
Mr. Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey
National Women’s Organiser
Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw
Deputy National Women’s Organiser
Ms. Abigail Abigail Elorm Mensah Akwambia
Ms. Felicia Dzifa Tegah
National Youth Organiser
Mr. George Opare Addo
Deputy National Youth Organiser
Mr. Osman Ayariga
Ms. Ruth Dela Seddoh
Elections, by their very nature, produce winners and losers. Defeat must be seen as a temporary condition, and only when we give up to fight another time does it become permanent. For us in the NDC, the outcome is in the direction of chasing the nepotistic, super incompetent and corrupt government of the Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP government out of office. We are social democrats who believe in freedom, equality, justice and solidarity. These core values of ours will strengthen and unite us to wrest power from the NPP. We believe that the internal elections that have just ended are not about winners and losers, but about a path to victory in 2024. NDC Holland salutes all those who courageously stood for election to fill various positions at the national level
Our utmost gratitude also goes to the party's executive committee, both the outgoing and the current one, for organizing such a great and successful National Congress in Ghana's political discourse. This year's congress was attended by over one million delegates and officials from all over Ghana who made this congress a success. The task required hard work, sacrifice, and dedication to get all the logistics in order and execute an effective and successful Congress. We are proud of your leadership and transparency. Our thanks to the delegates who traveled from various constituencies to vote for their favorite candidates.
We at the NDC Holland Chapter thank you and all the party foot soldiers who assisted the state police to ensure that the election and the count were peaceful. In the same breath, we thank the representatives of the EC, who monitored the election to its successful conclusion
We thank all those who contributed in any way to make our National Congress a success.
Ayekoo!!!!
God Bless Ghana!
God Bless NDC!
Eye Zu, Eye Za
(Signed)
Lewis Kwame Addo
Communication Officer
NDC Holland Chapter
Amsterdam