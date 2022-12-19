NDC Holland Chapter congratulates new national executives

19.12.2022 LISTEN

On December 17, 2022, our Party, the National Democratic Convention, convened for a convention to elect our new National Executives. Undoubtedly, the 10th National Delegates Congress was a well-deserved election and we are very proud to be part of the NDC fraternity. The 10th National Delegates Congress of the NDC 2022 was comparatively the largest and most successful National Delegates Conference held in Ghana since the Fourth Republic. The Congress was held at Accra Sports where over 9,200 delegates from 276 constituencies, 16 Regional Executives, National Officers, 137 sitting Members of Parliament and the Council of Elders gathered to elect a new National Executive for the next four years.

The National Democratic Congress has a long history of not belonging to neither Nkrumahist nor United Party tradition. The National Democratic Congress has been around for 30 years, since our Fourth Republic. For the 10th time in our history, candidates have gathered, deliberated, debated and been elected to offices. For our newly elected National Executive Officers, you are now part of the history in making. Congratulations! The faces here change, but a party of sober thinking, a voice for the Ghanaian people and a guarantor of democracy does not change. In the National Democratic Congress, we are activists. "The activist is not the man who says the river is dirty. The activist is the man who cleans the river," said by US politician Ross Perot. The people of Ghana, especially the youth, have lost faith in their own country; they have lost hope in the New Patriotic Party led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Their hope is the National Democratic Congress led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in December 2024. With these faces, the NDC has the opportunity to wrest power from the NPP.

Let me emphasize here that while it was an internal party election, your victories were not achieved by a sudden flight or on a silver platter, but you fought hard and won your positions without question. We at NDC Holland Chapter believe you deserve credit for taking on the hard work and traveling the country to deliver your good messages to the delegates. It was months of hard work that culminated on December 17, 2022, when more than 9,200 delegates exercised their right to vote and elected 26 of the 62 candidates running for the various offices in the National Executive. Today we are pleased to congratulate our Officers who were elected to office by the delegates for these four years.

Our delegates have spoken, and they have given you the mandate to do the work they want. This confidence is a source of energy and determination for you to continue to work for the good of the NDC, in our struggle to restore the good governance to which the voters were deceived into voting us out. May you inspire people to significant achievements that will contribute to the prosperity and solidarity of our party and promote the rich culture of Ghana. The NDC Holland Chapter and other NDC Chapters in the Diaspora congratulate you on your undoubtedly well-deserved election. We appreciate your hard work and dedication in serving your party.

The outcome of the newly-elected National Executives have been confirmed by the Officials of Electoral Commission after over 20 hours of speeches, voting, collating and declaring. The final lists of our National Executives are as followings:

National Chairman

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Vice Chairmen

Mr. Awudu Sofo Azourka – 1st Vice Chair

Dr. Sherry Ayittey – 2nd Vice Chair

Mr. Yakubu Abanga Alhassan – 3rd Vice Chair

General Secretary

Mr. Frank Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

Deputy General Secretary

Ms. Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

Mr. Gbande Foyo Mustapha

National Organiser

Mr. Joseph Yammin

Deputy National Organisers

Mr. Kobby Barlon

Mr. Elikem Kotoko

National Communications Officer

Mr. Sammy Gyamfi – Unopposed

Deputy National Communications Officers

Mr. Malik Basintale

Mr. Godwin Ako Gunn

National Zongo Caucus Coordinator

Mr. Mamah Cole Younger

NEC Members

Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor

Ms. Araba Tagoe

Ms. Cecilia Asaga

Ms. Victoria Kuma-Mintah

Mr. Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey

National Women’s Organiser

Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw

Deputy National Women’s Organiser

Ms. Abigail Abigail Elorm Mensah Akwambia

Ms. Felicia Dzifa Tegah

National Youth Organiser

Mr. George Opare Addo

Deputy National Youth Organiser

Mr. Osman Ayariga

Ms. Ruth Dela Seddoh

Elections, by their very nature, produce winners and losers. Defeat must be seen as a temporary condition, and only when we give up to fight another time does it become permanent. For us in the NDC, the outcome is in the direction of chasing the nepotistic, super incompetent and corrupt government of the Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP government out of office. We are social democrats who believe in freedom, equality, justice and solidarity. These core values of ours will strengthen and unite us to wrest power from the NPP. We believe that the internal elections that have just ended are not about winners and losers, but about a path to victory in 2024. NDC Holland salutes all those who courageously stood for election to fill various positions at the national level

Our utmost gratitude also goes to the party's executive committee, both the outgoing and the current one, for organizing such a great and successful National Congress in Ghana's political discourse. This year's congress was attended by over one million delegates and officials from all over Ghana who made this congress a success. The task required hard work, sacrifice, and dedication to get all the logistics in order and execute an effective and successful Congress. We are proud of your leadership and transparency. Our thanks to the delegates who traveled from various constituencies to vote for their favorite candidates.

We at the NDC Holland Chapter thank you and all the party foot soldiers who assisted the state police to ensure that the election and the count were peaceful. In the same breath, we thank the representatives of the EC, who monitored the election to its successful conclusion

We thank all those who contributed in any way to make our National Congress a success.

Ayekoo!!!!

God Bless Ghana!

God Bless NDC!

Eye Zu, Eye Za

(Signed)

Lewis Kwame Addo

Communication Officer

NDC Holland Chapter

Amsterdam