‘Pay us our money’ – Publishers lament delays in payment after supplying govt textbooks

The Ghana Publishers Association has reiterated its calls on government to pay its members for textbooks supplied for the new curriculum.

The Association says government’s failure to pay its members has led to strains in the smooth operations of its business as well as indebtedness to printers and various financial institutions.

Speaking to Citi News, Assistant Executive Secretary of the Ghana Publishers Association, Ernest Oppong, lamented the delays in payment even though the Education Ministry says documentation has been sent to GETFund for disbursement.

He says government should without delay make payments to members to avoid mistrust.

“Publishers are not pushing for any surcharge, increment or interest computation. We just want government to pay the contract sum as agreed now to avoid further devaluation of the cedi. Aside that, publishers need to pay banks and printers who printed the books for us on credit.”

By Citi Newsroom