Economic crisis: 2023 must be our comeback year – Finance Minister

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has called for support from Ghanaians to help the government to turn around the economic fortunes of the country.

Briefing the country on the economy today, Monday, December 19, the Minister stressed that 2023 must be the comeback year of the country.

"We cannot afford to lose this essence of the forward momentum of our economy as we navigate towards stability, predictability, and growth.

"2023 must be our comeback year. A year in which we put in place stronger foundations that will allow us to change our country for the better and in a way that is enduring, inclusive, and transformational,” Ken Ofori-Atta said in his briefing.

The Finance Minister continued, “We all have a role to play and I urge us all to work together with the government and support the various interventions being implemented to kick-start our recovery in a determined, bold, and courageous way.

“Above all, I urge us all to maintain an unshakable sense of optimism about Ghana in the days ahead. Indeed the Lord is the lifter of our.”

Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta has assured that the government is taking steps to ensure that the importation of food becomes a thing of the past.

According to him, the ambition of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is to have a Ghana Beyond Aid.

“Our end game as a government has also been to achieve a Ghana beyond aid, a wealthy, inclusive, sustainable, empowered and resilient society, a wiser Ghana. The necessary precondition for this is a stable macroeconomic environment,” Ken Ofori-Atta noted.