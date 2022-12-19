Importation of food should soon be a thing of the past – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has stressed that the government is putting in place measures to achieve a Ghana Beyond Aid.

Speaking on the state of the economy on Monday, December 19, the Finance Minister noted that due to the target of government, it has set sight on making the importation of food a thing of the past.

“Our end game as a government has also been to achieve a Ghana beyond Aid, a wealthy, inclusive, sustainable, empowered and resilient society, a wiser Ghana. The necessary precondition for this is a stable macroeconomic environment. Viewing within that lens restructuring our debt is only a necessary part of our story.

“The ensuing years will focus on building an entrepreneurial and export-driven economy as we grow to protect and create jobs, tackle inflation, and strengthen our currency.

“Importation of food should soon be a thing of the past,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta stressed.

For a country with an ailing economy, government says it is committed to turning things around.

Beyond putting in place domestic measures, the government is engaging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for additional support.

Last week, the IMF confirmed that it has reached a staff-level agreement with the government of Ghana for a $3 billion credit facility for a period of three years.

The deal is, however, subject to board approval.