E/R: MarkGrace Foundation poised to support quality of education

Founder and Director of MarkGrace Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation has emphasised his commitment to the provision of quality education and the well-being of children in the country.

According to the Pastor of Reigning Power Gospel Church International, the mission of the Foundation is to ensure school children have decent classrooms to learn as well as the provision of the necessary teaching and learning materials.

Speaking to Bryt Fm's Nyarko Abronoma ahead of the NGO launch on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the St. Bakhita Conference hall in Koforidua, Pastor Bempong Danso retreated his commitment to support Government in ensuring the future of the country is protected by improving the quality of education.

He added that the NGO currently operates within the Southern sector of the country with the aim of extending its activities to all the regions.

He therefore, took the opportunity and appealed to cooperate bodies, international NGOs and individuals to come on board and support his outfit in achieving its objectives.

MarkGrace Foundation is registered with the Registrar Generals Department and has engaged in some activities aimed at giving back to society.

The latest was a donation to the Akwadum Christian Village last Friday as part of his birthday celebration.

Food items including cooking oil, soft drinks, toiletries and others were presented to help in the upkeep of the children in the Orphanage home.