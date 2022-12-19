Battor: Three more shot dead over destoolment of paramount chief

Three more persons have been shot dead while several others have sustained various degrees of injuries.

This follows a clash between some members of the Dzekle Royal Family and the stool father of the Battor Traditional area after the destoolment of the paramount chief of the Battor Traditional area.

The latest incident brings the total death toll to five after two people were shot dead in an earlier incident.

The latest clash began on Friday, December 16, as a result of the destoolment of the paramount chief of the Battor Traditional area Torgbuiga Kpatamia Dzekle IV after he was alleged to have gone against the customs of the Battor Traditional area.

The clash escalated between the two supporters during a procession of the firing of musketry in the Battor township ahead of the Hogbeza festival which was supposed to be suspended after a court ruling.

Although police have restored calm in the Battor township after the arrest of some perpetrators, they are still on the manhunt for some other suspects involved in Friday's disturbances.