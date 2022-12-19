Gov’t will continue to work hard to maintain gains made by cedi – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that the appreciation of the cedi against the US dollar is a result of deliberate action taken by the government.

Delivering an address at the centenary celebration of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Sunday, December 18, the president assured of the commitment to continue working to sustain the gains of the cedi.

“The strengthening of the cedi has not happened by chance, but through the implementation of deliberate policies by Government, in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana. These include cedi liquidity tightening measures, resulting in the offloading of forex, as a store of value, by speculators; the improvement of forex flows from remittances and the mining sector; and the reaching of a staff level agreement with the IMF for a US$3 billion package,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He added, “All of these have combined to bring the cedi to an improved position, and I can assure you that Government will continue to work hard to maintain and sustain the gains made. Indeed, in the weeks ahead, the Bank of Ghana will continue with the purchases of forex from the mining and oil sectors to enhance liquidity supply to the market; continue with the single, unified forex forward auction and some modest targeted bilateral support to critical imports; and the implementation of the gold for oil swap transaction, which will significantly remove forex pressures on the cedi.”

While President Akufo-Addo insists the country is definitely not out of the woods yet, he is confident that things will continue to get better.