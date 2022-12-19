Buipe-Wura Jinapor II enskin's new Mandewura

19.12.2022 LISTEN

The Paramount chief of the Buipe traditional area in the Savanah Region Buipe-Wura Abdulai Jinapor II has enskinned a new Mandewura in the Buipe Traditional Area at a very colourful occasion in Buipe.

The Mandewura, who is a royal from the Chinchanko gate until his nomination, was known in private life as Abdulai Alhanssan. He will have traditional responsibility over the new suburb known as Mande in the Buipe area.

The enskinmemt comes on the heels of a misunderstanding that ensured following the appointment of a Fulani chief to coordinate activities of the Fulani community in the Buipe Traditional area.

The enskinment ceremony was graced by several renowned personalities from the traditional area, including some royals, Imams, Opinion leaders and several groups within and outside the Buipe Traditional area.

With the enskinment of the Mandewura, many people within Buipe and beyond have commended the Buipe-Wura for exhibiting good leadership qualities to ensure peace and tranquillity prevail under his rule.

In a related development, Buipe-Wura Jinapor had emphasised the need for all stakeholders to seek clarification from his Palace on Traditional matters when in doubt.