Covid-19 could worsen if we relax protocols this Christmas – GHS

Ghana Health Service (GHS), ahead of the Christmas festivities, is warning that the country could record a new variant of Covid-19 if the necessary protocols are not adhered to.

The GHS has indicated that the country is likely to experience a surge in the pandemic given that some countries around the world have seen hikes in cases due to a change in weather conditions.

At a media briefing in Accra, the Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, expressed the Service’s preparedness to contain any upsurge.

“There is also a potential for a new variant just like we had during the last Christmas – the Omicron variant”.

“So, we also have to look at that as a risk factor, and so we need to be alert and make sure that we sustain the gains made so far, so we don’t go back to where we were many months ago,” he warned.

He also mentioned that the mass vaccination campaign re-launched last week ahead of the yuletide has recorded a little over one million people receiving the jab.

