Pay our 9-month arrears – Aggrieved NaBCo trainees petition Ken Ofori-Atta

An Aggrieved Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) Association has petitioned Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to respond swiftly and appropriately to their demand for their 9-month arrears.

In a statement, the group noted that they “have, in the past, taken a number of steps to make a headway regarding the payment of their arrears such as writing to Nabco secretariat and organising several demonstrations to no avail.”

The group said the failure to pay them has put them in serious financial difficulties which have eventually compelled them to resort to borrowing from friends and loved ones in order to survive.

The leadership of the association, therefore, appealed to the minister, “to allocate funds for the payment of their “nine months’ stipends in arrears and other outstanding arrears that engulfed the Nabco Scheme since the year 2019 before 25 December 2022.”

