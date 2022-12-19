My father has exhibited a ‘stellar’ economic performance — Akufo-Addo's daughter

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has expressed satisfaction with her father’s performance.

The CEO of the Creative Arts Agency said unlike the popular notion, President Akufo-Addo has been tremendous in terms of the country's economic management.

In a conversation with Accra-based JoyNews, Miss Gyankroma described her father's performance as "stellar" when asked how she sees her father's economic management ability.

She stressed that people who are accusing her father of economic mismanagement do not understand the backroom pressure under which the President has been standing firm and gradually changing things for the better as Ghanaians desire.

"Stellar!" she said as a description of her father's performance, adding, "I think a lot of people do not understand the backroom pressures and responsibilities that are needed and the tolls that it takes, but this is a leader who has taken it on effortlessly and has steered the shift that we all feel safe within these times of economic unrest."

She continued, "So for me, and I'm sure a lot of people will say that I am biased, but a lot of people who know me understand my objectivity, and I feel that he is leading us on a safe and steady course."