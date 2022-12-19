NDC settled on a solid team of accomplished propagandists at its Congress – Gabby Otchere-Darko

19.12.2022 LISTEN

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has congratulated winners of the 10th National Congress of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement on social media, he described the elected national executives of the NDC as a solid team of accomplished propagandists.

According to him, it appears the strategy of the NDC for the 2024 general secretary is now set.

“Congratulations to the NDC and their new national officers! Aseidu Nketia is now the Chairman-General (apologies to Kwami!) What is clear is that Ghana's opposition party has settled on a solid team of accomplished propagandists in all departments. The strategy for 2024 is set,” Gabby Otchere-Darko said in a Tweet.

The opposition NDC held its 10th National Congress on Saturday, December 17, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The one-day event travelled into the night and ended in the wee hours of Sunday.

The Congress was graced by party leaders, national executes, delegates numbering close to 10,000, as well as party followers.

At the end of the polls, outgoing General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia defeated incumbent National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Other top officials elected include Fiifi Kwetey [General Secretary], Joseph Yamin [National Organiser], Sammy Gyamfi [National Communications Officer], and Mamah Cole Younger [National Zongo Caucus Cordinator].