Bawku: Seven shot dead, one injured in renewed ethnic clashes

Seven people have been killed in Bawku in the Upper East Region following renewed ethnic clash between Kusasis and Mamprusis.

Sources revealed that an alleged killing of an old man at Natinga on Saturday, December 17, 2022, resulted in sporadic gunshots leaving five persons dead.

The spillover of gunshots on Sunday, December 18, 2022, resulted in the death of two persons bringing the death toll to seven.

However, a young man in his twenties who was injured in the process is currently receiving treatment at the Quality medical centre in Garu.

Residents are thus living in fear and compelled to stay indoors bringing economic activities to a halt.

The Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, told Citi News that it is unclear what triggered last night’s disturbances but police have commenced investigations into the matter.

Mr. Fianko, said, his outfit did not have enough information about last night’s incident and was thus unable to provide details.

—citinewsroom