Public urged to be cautious of fire outbreaks during yuletide

Ghanaians have been urged to be more cautious about the outbreak of fires as they prepare to celebrate Christmas in the coming days.

This was disclosed to our Correspondent Emmanuel Akayeti in an exclusive interview with the Upper East Regional Fire Commander Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Anthony Gyasi Boateng.

He indicated that, though the yuletide is worth celebrating, extra care and vigilance should be the key factor since the festive seasons is often associated with heavy cooking and roasting using fire.

Mr. Boateng advised the public, especially market women who cook at the markets to be vigilant and always put off the fire completely when done.

"All fires must be attended to carefully as we celebrate Christmas. For those who smoke, he said after celebrating, they should not smoke the cigarette to bed, as the ambers are recipes for a fire that can consume the mattress including the smoker, and the whole house. All households’ electrical gadgets are to be switched off before sleeping," he added.

He further advised Metropolitans, Municipals and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and planners to always demarcate roads in the various towns clearly before construction so as to make access easier in the event of a fire outbreak. He said the congested nature of the cities sometimes leaves fire officers and the tender helpless in rescuing lives and properties.

Mr. Boateng however advises houses owners and would-be house owners to be more careful of the kinds of architecture design for security reasons adding that in case of a fire outbreak, those security designs will become an obstruction to their safety.