Your celebrations must be short; get to work to help NDC achieve the bigger target – Mahama to elected executives

The 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has congratulated all elected National Executives of the party.

In a message to them, the former President has admonished all to cut their celebrations short and start working to help the party return to power in the 2024 general elections.

“The first thing I will say is that this celebration must be very short…We must cut the celebration short and set to work immediately,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama told the newly elected National Executes of the NDC after a congratulatory handshake.

The opposition NDC held its 10th National Congress on Saturday, December 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The one-day event travelled into the night and ended in the wee hours of Sunday.

The Congress was graced by party leaders, national executes, delegates numbering close to 10,000, as well as party followers.

At the end of the polls, outgoing General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia defeated incumbent National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Meanwhile, Fiifi Kwetey has been elected as the new General Secretary of the NDC after beating Peter Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah in the polls.

Joseph Yamin also ousted Joshua Akamba for the National Organiser position.