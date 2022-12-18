Another earth tremor hits parts of Accra ?

Parts of Accra have experienced another earth tremor.

This comes six days after two mild tremors struck some areas in the region.

Those in affected areas have taken to social media to react to the shake though not confirmed.

Usually, Android Earthquake Alerts System would give an alert as well as the magnitude of the shake.

But persons in Kasoa claim they felt a 'shake' around 7:30 pm on Saturday, December 17.

The first two tremors occurred on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Some may not be surprised at this current shake after the Principal Seismologist at the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Nicholas Opoku warned residents of Accra to be prepared for more earth tremors in the future after the December 12 tremor.