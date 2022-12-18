Your defeat isn't defeat, it's an indication you should serve in other capacities — Asiedu Nketia console losers

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

18.12.2022 LISTEN

The new National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has entreated all losing candidates to calm down.

He asks them to see their defeat as an indication that the party needs them to serve in other capacities.

In a victory speech Sunday morning, he stated, “We invite all other candidates who could not make it to the national executive to consider that this victory is a victory for NDC, and that their defeat is not a defeat in actual sense, but an indication that the party needs them to serve in other capacities and we will take the responsibility to make sure that the deployment of all human resources of this party, will be complete to position the party in battle readiness for victory in 2024.

General Mosquito as he is affectionately called said the party at this crucial moment needs unity.

"We pledge on behalf of myself and on behalf of the newly elected executives, that in the coming days, our first assignment will be to work to unite the party and bring everybody who could not be endorsed today on board, even as we march forward to defeat the elephant and set the nation on the path of progress and prosperity again," he stated.

He said they are ready to sacrifice their lives to recapture power and deliver Ghanaians from the suffering hands of the ruling NPP.

"As our forebears sacrificed to win independence from the colonial government, we believe that it is our time to continue the fight, to win the second independence of Ghana.

"The path will not be smooth but we will stand up to the challenge and we are prepared to sacrifice everything, and I mean everything, including our lives to make sure that this country is delivered," he intimated.

He commended his close competitor Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and promised to solidify their 25years friendship.

"I will like to thank most importantly, Honourable Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who has been my friend for 25 years. I value the friendship so I don’t think we are going to sacrifice that friendship because of this contest," he emphasised.

Election results

Asiedu Nketia beats the incumbent Samuel Ofosu Ampofo with 2,682 votes.

According to the official results declared by the Electoral Commission, he won with a total of 5574 votes representing 65.17% against the outgoing chairman Ampofo who manages to get 2892 votes representing 33.81%.

The other two candidates Samuel Yaw Adusei had 52 votes and Nii Armah Ashitey 38 votes.

The new leaders have been sworn in at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

About 9,000 NDC delegates drawn from the 16 regions of the country took part in the voting to elect new national leaders who will champion the party’s call for victory in 2024.

The congress was under the theme "Rallying for Victory 2024."