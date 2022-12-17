'Hypocrite' Akufo-Addo is busily calling western leaders to help him convince IMF — Mahama

17.12.2022 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has weighed into the recent Staff Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3billion programme.

Mr. Mahama said President Akufo-Addo is currently calling on third parties to convince the IMF’s Executive Board to approve Ghana’s $3 billion bailout whiles advising African leaders to desist from borrowing.

“We have a President who enjoys spouting the rhetoric of self-respect and restraint while begging western nations for support.

"However, he has spent the last several weeks on the telephone with western leaders, asking them to beg the IMF to grant Ghana the recently announced staff-level agreement for an extended credit facility," President Mahama alleged.

Mr. Mahama, in a speech during the party’s 10th national congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17 described the country as a beggar nation with the President moving from one leader to another in the western countries for alms.

“Our dear nation has never been so put to shame and never come close to being a beggar nation as we are today,” he stated.

Meanwhile, about 9,000 NDC delegates drawn from the 16 regions of the country are currently voting to elect NEW national leaders who will champion the party’s call for victory in 2024.

The congress is under the theme "Rallying for Victory 2024."