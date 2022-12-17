Ghana has never come close to being a beggar nation as we're today under Akufo-Addo always on phone begging western leaders— Mahama

17.12.2022 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again commented on the country’s current economic distress.

He claimed the country has been reduced and belittled under the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

The one-time President described the country as a beggar nation with the President moving from one leader to another in the western countries for alms.

“Our dear nation has never been so put to shame and never come close to being a beggar nation as we are today,” Mr. Mahama said in a speech during the party’s 10th national congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17.

The 2020 NDC presidential candidate has accused President Akufo-Addo of going around pleading with western leaders to beg the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board to approve the $ 3 billion bailout for Ghana.

“We have a President who enjoys spouting the rhetorics of self-respect and restraint from begging western nations for support.

“However, he has spent the last several weeks on the telephone with western leaders asking them to beg the IMF to grant Ghana the recently announced staff-level agreement for an extended credit facility,” President Mahama alleged.

About 9,000 NDC delegates drawn from the 16 regions of the country are currently voting to elect new national leaders who will champion the party’s call for victory in 2024.

The congress is under the theme "Rallying for Victory 2024."