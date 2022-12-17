U/W/R: NPA impounds illegal fuel at Hamile

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has in collaboration with the army and security intelligence impounded a commercial vehicle loaded with illicit petroleum products in the Lambussie Karni District of the Upper West Region.

The products contained in jerry cans popularly known as “Kufour Gallons” are suspected to be smuggled from neighboring Burkina Faso.

The vehicle with registration number UW113-14, which was plying an unapproved route with the said unwholesome petroleum products on board was impounded on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

The vehicle and the products are currently in custody pending further investigations.

Speaking with the media, the Upper West Regional Manager of the NPA, Mr. Bashiru Natogma cautioned petroleum consumers to desist from buying such smuggled petroleum products.

He said the fuel filling stations are the only facilities authorized to sell petroleum products.

Mr Natogma urged commercial transport owners to caution their drivers against using their vehicles in transporting such illicit products "because it is illegal and also puts the lives of the public at risk."

Source: National Petroleum Authority (NPA)