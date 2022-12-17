Prophets with potbellies are not called by God — Prophet Opoku-Sarkodie

General Overseer of The Potter’s City Church, Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie has said Prophets with pot bellies should be carefully examined.

He said they are not called by God.

The Prophet noted that true prophets often fast and pray alot and therefore do not and cannot have potbellies.

"If a pastor doesn't fast, he doesn't have a problem. He can operate with the anointing. Do you know all the major fasting in the Bible was done by Prophets? 40 days and 40 nights was done by Prophet Moses, 40 days and 40 nights by Prophet Elijah, 40 days and 40 nights by Jesus who called himself a prophet. So, a prophet with a potbelly, God has not called him," he stated.

According to him, there was nothing wrong with a pot-bellied pastor but not a Prophet.

"You're not called," he insists.

The General Overseer of Potter’s City added that he sees a lot of people calling themselves prophets and yet eat throughout the whole year without fasting and praying as true prophet should. "That is the reason why they start sleeping with people's wives. If you're a prophet and you don't fast and pray, you would dupe people's wives and sleep with them," he reveals.

Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie defused the notion that prophets are not preachers. "What kind of deception is that? Look at the book Isaiah wrote, look at the book Jeremiah wrote, if those didn't preach, how did they write those books?".

According to him, the fact that someone can mention people's names doesn't make him/her a prophet. "This is the fallacy affecting most so-called prophets but they forget they can be deceived by the word of knowledge."

He added, "Accuracy is not the acid test for the prophetic but, the discernment is."

Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie further advised his colleague pastors not to jump into the prophetic work. "Every Prophet you call a false prophet used to be a true prophet before but, something went wrong somewhere. When that happens instead of them going to God to make amends they pretend the prophetic gift is there and they complicate things for themselves."

He continued, "The Holy Ghost would always announce its coming but, doesn't announce its exit. Don't misbehave for the anointing to exit you. If you're living in sin, stop."

The Prophet made these revelations in a video posted by FA Boateng on Facebook on the topic "The Prophetic Anointing" to his congregants.

He concluded, "The acid test of the prophetic is the word of God. A Prophet who doesn't know the word will always fall into error. It means that when God speaks now, I must make sure it's in line with his word."