NDC is better alternative to govern the country — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has told the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that Ghanaians are looking up to the party to form the next government in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Mahama indicated that the current governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed and eroded public confidence Ghanaians in the democracy.

Addressing delegates at the National Delegates congress at the Accra Sports Stadoum on Saturday December, Mr Mahama indicated that the NDC is a better alternative.

“Ghanaians are looking up to us to be the next government because we are the better alternative to govern this country,” he said.

He added “This NPP govt has done the worst to erode the confidence of Ghanaians in our democracy and are willing to suffer by crossing the Mediterranean sea or being electrocuted at Kasoa.”

—3news.com