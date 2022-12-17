E/R: Man of God donates to Akwadum Christian Village on his birthday

Management of Akwadum Christian Village in the New Juaben North municipality of the Eastern region is calling on the general public to continue extending support to the home.

The orphanage home is urging individuals and corporate bodies to support the payment of utility bills and financial assistance to support inmates who have ambitions of furthering their tertiary education after completion of senior high school.

Care Giver of the home, Madam Janet Amankwaah receiving food and other assorted items from a philanthropist on Friday indicated that the children are taken care of based on donations from the public and therefore called for more of such benevolence to help in the proper upkeep of inmates.

"We have prepaid to take care of, we have to buy gas, foodstuffs with the donations we receive from the public. Taking care of their education after completion of SHS comes with financial challenges so I will urge all to come onboard and support us," the Care Giver narrated.

The Philanthropist who is also a Man of God, Pastor Mark Bempong Danso of Reigning Power Gospel Church International presenting the items to the orphanage home said, his intention for the donation is to celebrate his birthday with the children and to put smiles on their faces.

He advised the public to periodically offer a helping hand to such children so as to make them feel loved and cared for.

"I chose to celebrate the day with the children here as it marks my birthday. Most people like to celebrate with their children and family members but I chose to come here and put smile on the faces of our young children here. I think it is time for all of us to support such children in order to bring the best out of them," Pastor Mark Danso stressed.

Children who could not hide their joy expressed gratitude to the Pastor and his team for the donation and took the opportunity to call on others to emulate the kind gesture.

Items presented include yam tubers, bags of rice, oil, sachet water, soft drinks, biscuits, toiletries and many more.