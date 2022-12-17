Ghanaian youth must take advantage of technological development space — CGIA

17.12.2022 LISTEN

Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, a Senior Technical Advisor of the Centre of Greater Impact Africa (CGIA) has explained that information technology now plays an important role in our lives as it helps to deal with everyday dynamics of things.

He, therefore, called on the youth to systematically enter the technological development space as it has become the means to an end and major human activity.

He said the injection of technologically inclined personalities into the nation’s governance architecture would transform the country as it would create a storehouse of wealth for accelerated progress.

“Technology would allow for the more efficient production of more and better goods and services, which is what prosperity depends on,” stressing that the mechanisms through which technology is developed, adopted, and used in production may be complex but Ghana as a whole need to upscale its technological advancement.

“Technology provides various tools to boost development and exchange information as well as a means to solve many problems,” Dr. Kludjeson stated at the 18th edition of the Monthly Stakeholders Engagement and Workers’ appreciation day seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office.

The monthly engagement aimed at providing a platform for both state and non-state organizations to address national issues to enhance development.

The event also served as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general, growth, and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Other speakers included Dr. Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, an Economist and also the Executive Director of the Centre of Greater Impact Africa (CGIA) as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

Dr. Kludjeson also a former President of the Association of Ghana Industries, advised Ghanaian youths to focus on technology and innovation to help improve the country's economic development.

He encouraged Ghanaian youth to focus on investing their time and energy in the technological and innovative space as that is the future of the global economic systems.

Dr. Kludjeson who is also the President of Celltel Networks Limited a communication technology company also stressed that the youth are the next generation, therefore, they should brace up with the “can-do spirit and focus on helping solve Ghana's developmental challenges”.

He urged the youth especially students in the universities to have a motivator who will encourage them to have a positive mental attitude toward work and development.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, called on media practitioners to focus reportage on development and how best to help the economy survive instead of steering up hopelessness among the people.