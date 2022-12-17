Calm restored at Bator; arrest 15 suspects over violent chieftaincy dispute

17.12.2022 LISTEN

The Police have restored law, order and enhanced security at Bator in the Volta Region.

The Police have also arrested 15 suspects so far in connection with a violent chieftaincy dispute which resulted in the death of two people and injury to others.

The injured victims are responding to treatment while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Bator Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

The Police have so far retrieved two locally manufactured single barrel guns, one locally manufactured pistol and one live BB cartridge from the suspects.

Security has since been beefed up within the Bator township and surrounding communities while the 15 suspects are in custody assisting the investigation.

Source: Classfmonline.com