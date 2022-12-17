Pay 16-month salary arrears owed Kissi Agyebeng now — Corruption Watch urges gov’t

CDD-Ghana's foremost anti-corruption campaign, Corruption Watch Ghana has expressed shock at the news of the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng not being paid for 16 months.

In a statement reacting to the news, Corruption Watch Ghana has charged the government to take the necessary steps to ensure the Special Prosecutor is paid all the salary arrears immediately.

“Corruption Watch is dismayed by media reports and confirmation by the Special Prosecutor (SP), Kissi Agyabeng, and the Minority in parliament that the government has not paid any salary to the SP since he was appointed 16 months ago.

“We are equally worried by claims that apart from the Deputy Special Prosecutor, staff of the OSP have also not been paid any salaries.

“Corruption Watch urges the government, through the finance minister, to immediately rectify the embarrassing anomaly to demonstrate a clear expression of government’s commitment to the anti-corruption agenda. Anything short of this would not be justifiable,” part of the release from the group said on Friday, December 16.

Below is a copy of the release:

PRESS RELEASE

December 16, 2022

Pay 16-month salary arrears owed to OSP now

Corruption Watch is dismayed by media reports and confirmation by the Special Prosecutor (SP), Kissi Agyabeng and the Minority in parliament that the government has not paid any salary to the SP since he was appointed 16 months ago.

We are equally worried by claims that apart from the Deputy Special Prosecutor, staff of the OSP have also not been paid any salaries.

Furthermore, the media reports claim that the former SP, Martin Amidu is also owed salary arrears. We wish to state without any equivocation that the development is unacceptable and untenable because it gravely undermines efforts at fighting corruption and adherence to the dictates of legislation.

According to the Labour Act 2003, the payment of wages requires that wages be paid in legal tender to all classes of workers. Law requires the employer to make timely payment of remuneration to the workers. Monthly payment is made to the worker employed on a monthly basis and weekly payment to those employed on a weekly basis.

In view of the foregoing, Corruption Watch urges the government, through the finance minister, to immediately rectify the embarrassing anomaly to demonstrate a clear expression of government’s commitment to the anti-corruption agenda. Anything short of this would not be justifiable.

About Corruption Watch Ghana

Corruption Watch Ghana, with sponsorship from the Danish Embassy and the Department for International Development (DFID), is an initiative by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and a coalition of anti-corruption civil society organizations including, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Ghana Anti Corruption Coalition (GACC), Africa Center for International Law and Accountability (ACILA) and Multimedia Platforms Joy FM and Adom FM as our main media partners.