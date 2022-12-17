Don’t you know certain things are not said publicly? – Clement Apaak blasts Akufo-Addo over Russia's Wagner at Burkina Faso comment

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr Clement Abas Apaak has chided President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for making accusations against the Burkinabe government.

The President addressed officials of the US government, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, at a meeting in Washington on Thursday, December 15.

In his remarks, President Akufo-Addo alleged that the Burkinabe government had contracted Russian mercenaries to help them fight Islamic militants in their country.

He added that the country rewarded the Russian mercenaries with a mining concession.

For that matter, President Akufo-Addo sought protection from US security for fear of being invaded by European forces, saying, the matter was "distressing Ghana."

"I think that beyond everything, there is a matter that I want to urge upon you. Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border. Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there.

"I believe a mine in southern Burkina has been allocated to them as a form of payment for their services. Prime minister of Burkina Faso in the last 10 days has been in Moscow. And to have them operating on our northern border is particularly distressing for us in Ghana," the president alleged.

Following this, the Burkinabe government expressed summoned Ghana’s ambassador to the country for questioning on Friday, December 16, according to the BBC.

The country also recalled its envoy from Ghana.

Reacting to this, the deputy ranking member on education in Parliament has expressed his amazement at how President Akufo-Addo who is a former minister for foreign affairs and also a past ECOWAS chairman would make such a sensitive security comment in public.

“Wasn't Akufo-Addo a Minister for Foreign Affairs? Wasn't he the Chair of Ecowas? So he doesn't know that it's not everything that is said publicly?” the Congressman asked in a tweet on Friday, December 16.