ASA Savings and Loans Ltd holds free health screening exercise for clients at Kaneshie Zongo

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd on Wednesday, December 14, held a free health screening exercise for clients at Kaneshie Zongo.

At the end of the exercise, 110 persons made up of clients and some residents were screened and given free medicine based on their health status.

The beneficiaries were screened for Hepatitis B, Malaria including general medical care.

Speaking during the exercise, the Branch Manager for Kaneshie Zongo Business Center Miss Kailebi Nii Tsui Alabi disclosed that the exercise forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

She supervised the free medical screening assisted by the Kaneshie Area manager of ASA Savings and Loans, Mrs. Celestina Ayivor.

On his part, Mrs. Celestina Ayivor stressed that while the company is in business to make a profit to sustain operations, they also hold the health and well-being of their clients in high esteem.

She said this is why ASA Savings and Loans continue to occasionally organise free health screening exercises in the communities where they operate.

Throughout the year, the Savings and Loans company has given back to society through various activities.

Besides the free health screening exercises and donations to orphanages and caregiving homes, ASA Savings and Loans also give scholarships to support the education of school children.