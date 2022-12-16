Napo’s Youth Empowerment Project initiative trains 47 more artisans at Manhyia South

16.12.2022 LISTEN

Forty-seven more trainees have also graduated from Youth Empowerment Project initiated by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia South constituency, Hon Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

This was after twenty-six weeks of intensive training in Make-Up Artistry, Beauty Technology Artistry and Fashion Design Technology Artistry and financed by the MP.

In September 2022, ninety-one trainees graduated from similar training which aims at supporting constituents with entrepreneurship training, financial and business management, skills and vocational trade development.

They were selected from the 6 electoral areas in the constituency in Kumasi, where they were given free skills training by a team of experts to be self-reliant.

The project dubbed, “Reducing Unemployment through Skills Training” is in partnership with the College of Beauty and Arts and Entrepreneurship (CBAE).

The graduation ceremony was held at Ashanti New Town on Friday, December 6, 2022, chaired by Asantehene Mamsenhene, Barima Osei Kwadwo II, attended by the public and NPP members.

Twenty-six people were trained in fashion design, eleven in hair technology and ten in make-up artistry; all by experts and were given certificates during graduation.

The graduands from the Fashion Design Technology were given industrial sewing machines, cutting machines, knitting machines and industrial pressing iron.

Beauty Technology graduands were presented with washing basin, hand-dryer, steamer, sterilizer and tonging machine while Make-up graduands got make-up bag, Make-up products (powder, palette, lip palette, eye palette, wipes, and pencils), Ring light, and Chair.

In his speech, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the Energy Minister, firmly believed that improving one's skill set is essential to reducing unemployment and fostering long-term independence.

Napo, as he is popularly known, said he is dedicated to helping the advancement of his constituents

He appealed to the graduands to use the training and knowledge they have acquired to employ themselves and others.

“You have every reason to succeed in life based on the skills you have received during the training. You must also transfer your skills to others, by so doing the level of unemployment in the constituency will be reduced,” NAPO charges them.

The chairperson for the occasion, Asantehene Mamsenhene, Barima Osei Kwadwo II, commended Hon Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his frantic efforts in developing the constituency through skills training.

Miss Mina Antwi Yeboah, Esq., who is at the Office of Manhyia South MP, also charged the graduands to be ambassadors of the great works of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is sacrificing his life to make Manhyia South a better place to live.

“Today marks not just the end but the beginning of an amazing chapter that we cannot wait to share with you, and we assure you that you will find open doors whenever you need any assistance,” she said when congratulating them.