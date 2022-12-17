BCI and Direct Relief distribute essential medical drugs to some health facilities in Ghana

17.12.2022 LISTEN

Breast Care International (BCI) in partnership with Direct Relief, USA, has freely distributed essential medical drugs to some health facilities in Ghana.

The drugs, valued at $2.2 million, included Atenolol tablets, Furosemode Injection, Labetado tablets and Lactated Ringes Injection.

Others were Ibuprogen Famotidine tablets, 1ml syringe, Infusions, Vicryl Sutures and Fuocinonide cream.

The beneficial health facilities were Metro Health Hospital in Kumasi, Popo john Paul II Hospital and Holy Family Hospital, both at Nkawkaw in the Eastern region.

Peace and Love hospitals, Global Evangelical Hospital and Bunkpurugu District Hospital in the North East Region, were the other beneficiaries.

The distribution was made at the premises of Peace and Love Hospital at Oduom, in the Oforikrom municipal in the Ashanti region, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The free distribution was made possible, courtesy, Direct Relief, USA, which has partnered the BCI in Ghana, working together to address the humanitarian needs of Ghanaians through the provision of essential medical drugs.

The President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, making the presentation said the drugs were meant to assist the poor and needy patients, especially during the current economic difficulties.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, therefore, cautioned them not to sell the drugs to patients.

“The donation of the drugs are meant to ease the financial burdens of some health facilities that are in difficulties in mobilizing funds to purchase drugs in these economic difficulty times,” she said.

She warned that “these drugs are not for sale; they were giving freely by Direct Relief, USA, and must also be given to the patients free of charge.”

On monitoring the usage of the drugs, Dr Mrs Wiafe Addai appealed to the health facilities managers to administer them per the conditions applied to them, in order to maintain the cordial alliance between them (BC) and the donors (Direct Relief USA).

Mavis Osei Akoto, a representative from the Metro Health Hospital in Kumasi, on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the donors (BCI, Direct Relief) for that humanitarian gesture, and promised to administer them freely according to their protocol.