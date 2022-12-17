ASA Savings and Loans Ltd donates food items to ‘the chosen children's home’ at Darkuman

ASA Savings and Loans Limited continued its benevolence on Friday, December 16, when the outfit made a bumper donation to ‘the chosen children's home’ at Darkuman.

The donation was done by the Odorkor Branch of ASA Savings and Loans Limited.

The Branch Manager, Nathaniel Asiedu led the donation and presented food items such as bags of rice, sachet water, milo, oil, tomato paste, spaghetti, etc to ‘the chosen children's home’.

The items were received by Auntie Jane, the lady in charge of ‘the chosen children's home’ at Darkuman.

The donation is to help the managers of the home to run the place and celebrate Christmas.

Having received the items, Auntie Jane expressed appreciation on behalf of ‘the chosen children's home’ and prayed for God’s blessing for ASA Savings and Loans Ltd.

She used the opportunity to call on other organisations to come on board to support the home.

Throughout the year, the Savings and Loans company has given back to society through various activities.

Besides the free health screening exercises and donations to orphanages and caregiving homes, ASA Savings and Loans also give scholarships to support the education of school children.