World Bank PROBLUE to help Ghana achieve circular economy through proper waste management

Ghana has received support from PROBLUE, an initiative funded by the World Bank, in its zeal to achieve a circular economy.

The umbrella multi-donor trust fund that supports integrated and sustainable economic development in a healthy ocean held a stakeholder meeting on Thursday, December 16, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Participants from the government, the private sector, civil society, and international organisations at the workshop shared their thoughts on how best Ghana can manage its plastic waste and eradicate marine litter.

The World Bank (WB) project team shared updates and initial findings of the ongoing project, along with the WB's plastic initiatives and experiences in other regions, including Rwanda and others.

Speaking at the event, Mr Oliver Boachi, Special Advisor to the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation described the PROBLUE project as an important proponent among the numerous efforts by the government to manage plastic waste in the country.

He said the plastic management system will be looked at from the top of the value chain to the bottom of the value chain, thus targeting it from the production, importation and distribution to the consumption level.

Mr. Boachi stressed that plastic is very essential to the country’s development and, as such, if well managed, will help the country gain income through a circular economy, adding that this is exactly what PROBLUE is assisting the country to achieve.

According to him, the PROBLUE team had come on the mission, including technical aspects of much-needed policy reforms, waste management systems, education, awareness creation, and community engagement.

Grzegorz Peszko, Lead Economist, World Bank said Ghana’s government will be able to raise a lot of internal revenue from plastic if it is well managed.

He cited the lack of proper incentives for waste collectors as the reason the country has been experiencing waste pollution.

For Ghana to be able to properly finance plastic waste management, the World Bank secured a $1.5 million grant to aid its efforts in "Improving Framework Conditions for Reducing Marine Litter and Pollution in the Greater Accra Region."

Participants called on the government to introduce a bill on proper waste management where source segregation and other useful methods will be included to achieve the desired goal.

The workshop also aligns with the team’s project’s efforts to bring in global know-how and hear more from stakeholders on action towards tackling plastic pollution.

The Ghana PROBLUE is a technical assistance project executed jointly by the World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC) that aims to enhance the knowledge base, strengthen evidence-based policy decisions, promote social inclusion, and involve the private sector in improved waste management.

It also seeks the reduction of marine litter and plastic pollution by promoting sustainable plastic management (reduce, reuse, and recycle), with a focus on the Greater Accra Region.