Suspected armed robbers kill physically challenged man on Wenchi-Bamboi highway

Suspected armed-robbers have shot and killed a 40-year-old physically challenged farmer at Branam, a farming community in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.

The body of the deceased, Yaw Takwa, has been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

During a visit to the area on Friday, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt the sad incident happened on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 1100 hours.

The shooting and subsequent death have created fear and panic among residents, mostly farmers.

The incident happened between the Branam and Subinso stretch of the Wenchi-Bamboi highway, when the robbers stormed and robbed market women on their way to the Subinso market.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA, Mr Benjamin Ander, the Unit Committee Chairman of the Branam Electoral Area said a police patrol team had information about the robbery, rushed to the scene and exchanged bullets with the robbers.

At the time, the deceased and his wife were working on their farm when they heard of gunshots, so he left the farm to ascertain the cause of the gunshot.

“His wife waited for him at the farm and when she realized the deceased had kept long, she followed up and discovered him lying in a pool of blood, a few metres away,” Mr Ander stated.

He expressed worry that armed-robberies were common on that particular stretch, especially on Wednesdays, being market days at Subinso, and appealed to the Police to beef up and intensify security patrols on the highway.

GNA