High Court stops NDC from swearing in Opare Addo as Youth Organizer

The High Court at Amasaman has granted an application for Interim Injunction against the National Democratic Congress, the NDC Planning Committee Chairman, Alex Segbefia, the NDC Acting Director of Elections, Daniel Amartey, the Electoral Commission and George Opare Addo restraining them, their Agents and/or assigns from swearing in George Opare Addo as the National Youth Organizer elect of the party.

The defendants have been further restrained from holding George Opare Addo out as the National Youth Organizer elect of the NDC.

This was after the court heard an application for interim injunction brought by Brogya Genfi, a contestant in the just-ended National Youth Organizer election of the NDC, the TEIN President of UPSA, Ibrahim Rashid and Paul Amaldago, TEIN President for the University of Ghana, Legon, who are challenging the legality of George Opare Addo’s election on grounds that same violated two expressed orders/decisions of the High Court and the expressed directives of the National Democratic Congress.

The plaintiffs have filed a Writ of Summons, seeking the annulment of the just-ended National Youth Organizer election on the basis that 22 TEIN President delegates who by the expressed orders of the High Court were supposed to vote in the elections, were excluded and/or prevented from participating in the elections and that 17 persons who were not supposed to participate in the elections were rather allowed to vote.

The plaintiffs are of the view that given the fact that the margin between the two candidates was only 25 votes, the said illegalities and infractions constituting 39 votes, significantly impacted the outcome of the elections.

Click here to read the writ of summons

-citinewsroom