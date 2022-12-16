Court fines Shatta Wale’s accomplices Nana Dope, Gangee, Yussif for publication of false news

Three persons who aided Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall artist, to publish on social media that the musician had been shot, have been fined by an Accra Circuit Court.

The trio, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, aka Nana Dope, Eric Venator aka Gangee and Iddrisu Yussif, who appeared before the Court on Friday pleaded guilty to the charges of aiding and abetting a crime.

The court presided over by Mrs Kizita Naa Kowah Quarshie convicted them on their own pleas and sentenced them to a fine of GHC960.00 each.

In default, each person would serve a two-week imprisonment.

Shatta Wale on June 29, 2022 was fined GHC2,000 for publishing false news. This was after he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Shatta Wale in default was to serve three months imprisonment.

Shatta Wale on October 18, 2021, published on social media that he was shot following a prophecy by an Accra-based prophet.

The three people were said to have aided the musician by publishing false news.

