Ghana’s ambassador to Burkina Faso Boniface Gambilla summoned over Akufo-Addo’s Russia comments

Burkinabé state information agency has announced the summoning of Ghana’s ambassador to that country, Boniface Gambilla, by its government.

Ghana’s ambassador to Burkina Faso was summoned on the back of recent comments by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a visit to the US.

President Akufo-Addo speaking with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had alleged that the Burkinabé government had hired mercenaries.

“Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border. Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there,” Ghana's president had said.

The president described it as a distressing development for the country.

He further indicated that the said Wagner forces had been offered payment in the form of a mine.

Reacting to the allegations by President Akufo-Addo, Burkina Faso’s foreign ministry stressed it had “expressed disapproval” about the statements made by the Ghanaian president.

It noted that: “Ghana could have undertaken exchanges with the Burkinabe authorities on the security issue in order to have the right information.”

Also, Burkina Faso’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said: “In any case, Burkina has not called on Wagner,” in a message to Reuters.

Source: classfmonline.com