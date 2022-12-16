7 Islamic SHS students grabbed for vandalizing school property at Asanteman SHS granted bail

The Asokore Mampong District court in the Ashanti Region has granted bail to the seven (7) students of Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi who were remanded on Wednesday for causing damages.

The seven (7) were arrested on Tuesday, 13th December 2022 for allegedly rioting and vandalizing properties belonging to the Asanteman Senior High School in Kumasi.

During the first court appearance, lawyer for the seven accused persons prayed the court to grant his clients bail as he stressed that the accused persons are innocent, but the prosecution argued that granting them bail will negatively affect the investigations being done by the police.

The court at the end of proceedings remanded the 7 to reappear before it on 21st December 2022.

Counsel for the seven accused later filed a motion on notice for bail pending trial leading to the prosecution being served and as such, the suspects were sent to court on Friday, 16th December 2022.

During the second court appearance on Friday 16th December 2022, all seven suspects who were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, rioting with weapons and causing unlawful damage at Asanteman SHS pleaded not guilty to all 3 charges.

The court then granted a bail of GH¢5000 each to four of the suspects who are of legal age with one surety each and must be a resident of the jurisdiction.

The other three (3) suspects who are juveniles are to be given to their parents to present them back in court anytime the court is in session.

The head of the Ashanti regional legal and prosecutions at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kofi Blagodzi spoke to Citi News after the court proceedings saying “They filed a motion on notice for bail, and so we were served. So we presented the accused persons back to the court and the court granted them bail.”

“Those juveniles are given back to their parents to present them anytime the court is in section and then the adults, 5000gh each with one surety each,” ACP Kofi Blagodzi stated.

The case has been adjourned to 24th January 2023.