Households without toilet to be prosecuted — Ing Asiedu

The Project Coordinator for the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Assemblies (GAMA/GKMA) Ing George Asiedu has disclosed that households within the project selected Assemblies would be prosecuted.

Speaking to a section of the media in an interview at a three days workshop for media practitioners at Aqua Safari Resort in Ada on Friday December 9 2022, Ing Asiedu said government through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources under the World Bank funded project has been provided cheaper institutional and household toilets.

Under the World Bank-funded GAMA Sanitation and Water Project, Ing George Asiedu mentioned the government has provided 1,000s of highly subsidised bio-digester toilets for households.

Ing Asiedu charged noted that house owners and landlords have no excuse not to own a toilet. He added that government has absorbed over 80 percent of the cost.

It is on the basis of this that they have sought the law to compel households and prosecute those that still refuse to acquire the household toilet.

"Our outfit is ready to prosecute because arrangements were not intact earlier to do so. But now every process to enhance prosecution is completed Ing Asiedu told the media," he stated.